Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Monday stressed the nation to foil the enemies narrative against Pakistan through unity.

Addressing a National & Educational Seminar titled “Hum Pakistani” through a video link, the minister said that uniformity in our educational system was a dire need and we must remain united to foil the negative plans of the country’s enemies. The seminar was organized here by National Book Foundation, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with Centre for Policy Analysis and Development (CPAD).

Shafqat Mahmood said being a nation all the challenges should be faced with unity.

He said Pakistanis were proud of their Armed forces as the institution had always rendered sacrifices of lives for protection of motherland.

He said Islamic scholars have a pivotal role in countering sectarianism and extremism besides building a society. He also stressed upon the important role of Ulema in peace building in light of “Paigham-e-Pakistan”.

The enemy of Pakistan had always tried to implement their narrative in Pakistan, Shafqat said and added that Pakistani narrative should be strong for the success of movements. He also urged the nation to compete the narrative that is behind the terrorism.

Today, Pakistan was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and with the efforts of incumbent government, the economy was now on the right track, the minister mentioned.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to bring uniform education system in the country, adding, his ministry was striving to formulate a uniform curriculum for all social classes in order to bring unity among the society.

Shafqat said the nation was in urgent need of research culture to compete the world.

Addressing the Seminar, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram underlined the need of understanding the ideology of Pakistan. She also stressed to create awareness among youth about this ideology. She said it was the responsibility of each and every person to play a role for bringing prosperity and development in the country.

Commenting on Kashmir issue, she said Pakistani nation was ready to sacrifice their lives for Kashmiris. The government was fighting the Kashmir case successfully at all international forums, she remarked. Kashmir was integral part of Pakistan and will remain, she mentioned.