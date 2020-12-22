Share:

KARACHI - Sindh cabinet members Dr Azra Pechoho, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani has rejected results of MDCAT entry test for admissions in medical colleges conducted under Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and said that test was based on the curriculum of federal education board which was sheer injustice with the students of Sindh province.

The provincial ministers have demanded from the federal government that the authority of entry test should be given to the provincial governments.

Addressing a joint press conference at Sindh Assembly Auditorium on Monday, Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Pechoho said that the federation has overstepped its authority on provincial matters. She said that Sindh government already had raised objections on the formation of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), and now their position has been vindicated due to poor arrangement of MDCAT.

Dr Azra Pechuho added that the PMC was formed without taking the provinces into confidence and its bill was passed in the joint sitting of the Parliament by bulldozing the opposition parties.

The health minister said that she had sent several letters to federal government regarding apprehension of Sindh province on the PMC, whereas various universities had also filed petitions challenging the formation PMC in the courts and added that matter was still pending with the courts.

Dr Azra Pechoho said that it was the responsibility of the provinces to conduct entrance tests for admission for medical colleges, adding that the federation was violating the rights of the provinces. “The mandate of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) was to regulate and maintain the quality of health sector in the country and not interfere in administrative affairs of provincial health departments,” she said.

The provincial health minister was of view that MDCAT has taken inappropriate arrangements. “No Answer key was uploaded; merit list was uploaded and later it was removed, again 2nd time merit list was uploaded but it was also full of errors,” she said.

Sindh health minister said that the future of thousands of students of Sindh province has been placed at stake.

Dr. Azra Pechoho said that the Sindh government had in past conducted systematic medical entrance tests at the divisional level. In order to make the previous test transparent, the candidates were also provided carbon copy and answer key after the test.

The Sindh provincial health minister said that there were significant irregularities in the test results while the names and results of the candidates were different. She said that 14 questions were given in unclear and ambiguous manner in the test.

The provincial curriculum was also not taken into account, which made it difficult for the candidates of Sindh. Due to results of candidates in rural areas, there will be many complications in health services in the coming days and Sindh, particularly in rural areas, will face the shortage of doctors.