HYDERABAD - Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Monday said the Sindh health department was making all out efforts to provide better health facilities to the people. Talking to media persons while inaugurating the dialysis centre at Shah Abdul Latif Bhiatai Hospital Latifabad, he said Hyderabad was the second largest city of the province and known as gateway to Sindh; therefore, the people of various districts preferred to get medical treatment from the hospitals of the historic city. In view of heavy rush of patients in the hospital, he said the health department and the administration were striving hard to facilitate the people with improved health treatment. The Commissioner said that due to limited number of dialysis machines in civil hospital, the efforts were being made to establish more dialysis centres in other hospitals. Besides, he said, the efforts were also underway to provide SIUT hospital branch and college in Hyderabad. During the visit of the centre, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Hospital Syed Zawar Hussain Shah briefed the Commissioner that dialysis facility had been restored after two years in the hospital with induction of five more dialysis machines.