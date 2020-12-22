Share:

MULTAN - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar, recommended awarding death penalty to corrupt people saying that it could be eliminated from the country in this way.

"Ending corruption from the country is the mission of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and the incumbent government is following zero tolerance policy in this connection. Elimination of white-collar crimes takes time. In my opinion, capital punishment should be awarded to all corrupt to remove the menace." he told a news conference here on Monday.

He said the government was aware about the inflation issue because it was a big challenge adding that it was taking practical measures to control it. Pakistan will progress within the next two years, Dogar hoped and added that the country would touch new heights of prosperity after getting out of the coronavirus pandemic.

About South Punjab province, SAPM informed that PM Imran Khan would lay the foundation stone of the secretariat in Multan soon adding that PML-N has ambiguity on the issue as it did not want a new province in Punjab while PPP has a clear policy on it.

"Two-third majority is required for setting up a new province,' he maintained.

Regarding developmental projects in the city, the SAPM stated that Mother and Child hospital would be built at "Ghala Godaam' Chowk besides new pavilions at Qasim Bagh Cricket stadium and construction of new educational Institutes.