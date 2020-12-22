Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that state of the art teaching, researches, and training facilities are being set up in the university in the field of Medical and Allied Health Sciences.

Due to the rapid increase in population, the demand for health practitioners and medical care staff is increasing day by day in the country as well as globally. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during his visit to Memon Medical Institute Hospital and Memon College of Nursing Karachi.

The Vice-Chancellor met with Brig. (R), Dr Malik Waqar Ahmed Awan, Chief Executive Officer Memon Medical Institute Hospital. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is one of the leading higher education institutions, currently expanding and including modern disciplines which have market demand and can produce a quality human resource for local as well as international needs. He praised the quality of education and infrastructure at Memon Medical Institute Hospital. Brigadier Dr Malik Waqar Ahmed Awan said that MMIH is a 332-bed tertiary care hospital project and 100 per cent donor-funded project that aims to serve people regardless of their caste, creed, colour, religion or ability to pay. It has a Patients’ Welfare Program to support the needy. The hospital has a Nursing School, Medical College and Research Institute. On this occasion, Dr Fazal Mahmood Khan, Director Health Education Project IUB and officials of Memon Health and Education Foundation Dr Muhammad Muzaffer Uddin and Khawaja Ashraf Hussain were also present.

4-day training of associate lecturers held

Executive Training Center of School of Business Management and Administrative Sciences the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a four-day training on “teaching as a profession” for the newly appointed Associate Lectures at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Renowned Scholar, Education Trainer Prof. Dr Aslam Adeeb was the key resource person.

He covered multiple important topics including the passion for the teaching profession, teaching in the 21st century, ethics and professional responsibilities, teacher as a change agent, personality development, preparing course file, lesson planning and essentials of online teaching. As many as 35 participants representing different departments participated in the training.

At the closing ceremony, the assessment was taken from the participants and a certificate of participation was distributed among them by Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal.

Fine of Rs 76000 collected from 47 shops

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 354 shops and markets on December 19 and December 20 and found irregularities at 47 places. Fine of Rs 76,000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding. Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.