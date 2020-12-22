Share:

Sudan and Ethiopia will hold negotiations this week on delineating their shared border, a Sudanese government official said Monday.

Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Salih disclosed that a high-level Ethiopian delegation will visit Khartoum on Tuesday.

He was addressing the media upon the arrival of Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to Khartoum after he led the summit of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) regional bloc in Djibouti.

The visit comes amid military tensions and a confrontation this month on the border between the two neighbors that led to the killing of some Sudanese soldiers.

Sudanese Foreign Minister Omar Gamar Aldin Ismail said Prime Minister Hamdok discussed the dispute between the two countries on the sidelines of the IGAD summit.

Sudan has accused Ethiopian forces and militias of ambushing a Sudanese military patrol in the border region of Al-Fashaga while reports said the Sudanese army has seized the entire disputed border area between the two sides.