Kandhkot - A tractor trolley driver hailing from Tangwani city was killed after collision between Mazda van and tractor trolley within the jurisdiction of Dera Sarki police station on Monday. According to police, a youth identified Dildar Malik, 22, was on his way to nearby village. When he reached at Qasim Khosa petrol pump at Indus highway, suddenly a Mazda van coming from opposite side collided his tractor resultantly he fell on the ground and was crushed under the wheels of tractor and sustained serious wounds. Later, local villagers rushed to spot and took him to THQ hospital for treatment where the doctors pronounced him dead. Police said that after accident the driver of vehicle was managed to escape from the scene.