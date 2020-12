Share:

Islamabad-She has been in the field from quite a few years and played many supportive roles in different dramas. Her most recent project was “Pyar Ke Sadqay” on Hum TV, she played role of a determined girl “Shanzay”. Her journey from being an atheist to a Muslim has been so motivating and commendable. She is usually seen in such fashionable attires which her fans adore a lot. Recently, she has posted her new gorgeous pictures in long turtleneck outfit.