

DASKA - Two persons allegedly abducted a child living in their neighbour for ransom and then killed him for not getting the demanded amount for his release in village Bhaano Pindi-Motra, Daska.

Accused Yasir alias Mochi and Aleem abducted Muhammad Boota’s one and only son Husnain, 3, when he was playing in front of his house. The accused gave the child some noxious toffees due to which the minor child fell unconscious. Then, the accused abducted him and took him to their home in the neighbourhood.

The weather was much cold due to which the accused kept the kidnapped minor child in quilts where, the child died of suffocation.

The accused, later, threw the dead body in the nearby fields. The accused had demanded Rs2 million as ransom from the grieved family by making repeated calls for the release of the child. Husnain’s father Muhammad Boota had been settled in Saudi Arabia for business for the last eleven years.

The relatives and heirs of the child staged a protest demonstration by keeping the dead body on road in village Bhaano Pindi. However, the police have arrested accused Yasir Mochi and Aleem from outskirts of Daska. A police official added that both the accused had confessed the child’s abduction for ransom.