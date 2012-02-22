

HAFIZABAD – The contractual employees of Nadra Tuesday went on strike and demanded the govt to regularise them.

Led by Rai Hassan Irfan Kharal, the employees staged sit-in in front of Nadra Office.

abductors’ gang Member held: A member of abductors’ gang, Arshad, was arrested by the Jalalpur Bhattian Police here Tuesday. The gang used to abduct well-to-do people for extorting ransom which had created panic among the citizens here.