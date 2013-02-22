KARACHI – Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to set up vocational excellence training centres in the city to provide updated technical training to youth.

Necessary by laws in this connection were already made and it has been decided to appoint a chief executive officer for these centers.

KMC Administrator Muhammad Hussain Syed disclosed this while addressing a meeting on vocational training centers here on Thursday.

Sardar Yasin Malik, Siddique Shaikh, FPCCI Director Education Farhana Iqbal, Safdar Morawala, Engineer Anwarul Haq, FA Munawwar Imam and others attended the meeting.

He said that required educational qualification for the CEO would be BE from a foreign university.

He said that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) would provide the salary for the CEO in the first year after which vocational center’s own income would be used for these expenditures.

Administrator said that these vocational training centers would be run under cooperation with Turkey for which a delegation of experts would visit Karachi in next two months and impart training to master trainers who would then prepare more trainers at local level.

He maintained that a committee was also established to look after the financial matters of the vocational training centers which will be represented by a member each from KMC and FPCCI.

Administrator Karachi said setting up of these vocational centers was aimed at making our youth skilled and trained in various technical and vocational fields. In this connection, he said, cooperation from the FPCCI was appreciable.