

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Chief Justice on Thursday asked the lawyer of Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed to assist the court over directives to the government to get the US drone attacks stopped in Pakistan.

When Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial resumed hearing on a petition filed by Hafiz Saaed against the drone attacks, deputy attorney general appeared to submit federal government’s reply contesting the LHC jurisdiction by stating the issue of drone strikes belongs to defence affairs of the country. AK Dogar, counsel for the JuD chief, challenged the government stance and demanded the court direct government to take steps to stop US from carrying out drone strikes in the country.

In his arguments, he said the high court could issue directives to government over violation of fundamental rights of the people. “The court can ask the government to take steps for protection of people’s lives and rights.”

The chief justice asked the counsel to assist the court as to what king of order it could issue on the subject. The court will take up the matter on Friday (today) again.

The petitioner, JuD chief, had submitted that federal government be directed to make public information in all the matters of public importance, especially the ‘secret deals’ with the US, in the implementation of Article 19-A of the constitution which entitles every citizen to have access to all information.

He asked the court to declare the preemptive strikes against international laws and thus everyone has a right to be protected by the government. Stressing the implementation of an anti-drone strike resolution adopted by the parliament’s joint sitting on May 14, 2011, he sought a court declaration to the government to act on the motion.

EXTENSION: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted four week time to interior ministry for furnishing the report on a student went missing four months ago. The petitioner Aslam Abid through his counsel pleaded that his son Luqman Saqib went missing in November 2012 and the law enforcement agencies had failed to trace him out.

A deputy attorney general appeared before the court and said ministry needed time to file reply. He sought four week time. During the hearing, petitioner Aslam requested the court to decide the issue as early as possible because lot of time had already wasted. The court observed that it is a matter of great concern that believers are cutting throats of each other. In present scenario the parent should keep an eye on their children. The court will resume hearing by March 26.