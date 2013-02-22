COLOMBO (AFP) - Islamic clerics in Sri Lanka tried to calm religious tensions Thursday by telling stores to sell halal meat only to Muslims, after protests by hardliners from the nation’s Buddhist majority. Food manufacturers have long labelled all their products “halal” for convenience, meaning until now non-Muslims have not had any choice in the matter. Some Buddhists argue they should not be forced to consume food that is prepared according to Islamic religious rites. They say the halal certificate represents the “undue influence” of Muslims and is an “affront” to non-Muslims.