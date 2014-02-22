KARACHI - Pakistan Air Force Women Association President Begum Shehla Tahir inaugurated Bilquis Mushaf, Medical Complex at Rashidabad on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, Air Chief Marshal Tahir Rafique Butt, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force said, “The establishment of such a setup in the remote area of Sindh is a blessing for the local residents. As they will get an easy access to medical facilities, it will be the success of not only the Rashid Memorial Welfare Organization, but also the collective success of all those who want to see our country prosperous and progressive.

The Bilquis Mushaf, Medical Complex has been named after Begum Bilquis Mushaf Shaheed, spouse of air chief marshal Mushaf Ali Mir Shaheed, who died in a tragic air crash on 20 February, 2003.

Bilquis Mushaf, Medical Complex is state-of-the-art 5 storey hospital, having capacity of 200 beds. It is providing free health services for local population in the fields of Gyne, Dialysis, Dentistry, Surgery and Nursery.

Doctors are providing round the clock services to the people of remote areas of Sindh. Sargodhians Spirit Trust at Rashidabad is truly an embodiment of patriotic spirit of SOBA (Sargodhian Old Boys Association). All Sargodhians have been imbued with a high sense of duty coupled with an equally creditable zeal to ‘Pay back to the Nation’ to what they have so richly benefited from their Alma Mater i.e PAF Public School Sargodha.