Lahore-- Former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, says that the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to isolate Pakistan in the world.

The former foreign minister said; however, called for a change of the mindset of the Indian leader for regional peace.

“Pakistan and India should resolve problems through negotiations,” Hina Rabbani Khar told a literary festival “How to bring peace in Pakistan and India” in Lahore.

“The Modi Government has been trying to isolate Pakistan in the community of nations since it has assumed office,” she regretted.

Speaking on the occasion, former foreign minister Khurshid Kasuri said Pakistan army has always supported peace process, but the speeches of Narendra Modi during elections rallies disappointed Pakistan.

Senior journalist Najam Sethi said that China does not have any political agenda in the region and is interested in Afghanistan peace. He said China also wants to expand trade with India.

Indian analyst Shekar Gupta expressed that PM Modi is a different type of Prime minister, as he does not want to waste time. He also claimed that the Indian PM wants peace with Pakistan.