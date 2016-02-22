Islamabad:

A top official in the Ministry of Commerce told The Nation on Sunday that China was most likely to get no further concessions, under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), as the government had decided to re-evaluate its all free trade agreements with other countries, especially with China.

“The re-evaluation was deemed necessary after the massively imported Chinese steel pushed the local products out of the market,” he said.

The official said the annual steel demand in Pakistan was around 7-8 million tonnes, while the steel production hovered around 4.9 million tonnes per annum.

“Chinese steel is popular in the country due to its low price. Due to massive imports, markets were flooded with the low price steel and the demand for local products dropped drastically,” he explained.

He added that the Chinese firms reduced export prices of hot rolled coils to $362 per ton in May last year, compared to $530 per ton in January, 2014.

“The massive cut in prices was seen after Pakistan imposed 12.5 percent regulatory duty on imports,” the official said, adding, “Around 319,140 tonnes of undervalued coils were reportedly dumped in Pakistan during March-April 2015.”

He said the matter was under investigation of the National Tariff Commission (NTC). “If the allegation of dumping is found correct, which has almost been proved, the commission is likely to impose duties on the import of steel,” the official elaborated.

Pakistan signed a comprehensive FTA with China in 2009, allowing it market access in 11 sectors. After the expiry of phase-1 in 2012, both the countries were bound to provide 90 percent free access to each other in the next phase.

According to official, after the steel episode, the implementation of phase -2 would almost be impossible.

“It is true that China has a desire to switch to phase-2, under which it could send 90 percent of items to Pakistan, without any duty, but we cannot ruin our local industry, especially when we have international players in our market and we have made certain commitments to them,” the official told this scribe.

It is pertinent to mention here that the allegation of steel dumping was taken up by the government in May last year, when Pakistan’s NTC, an affiliate of the trade ministry, initiated investigating the alleged dumping of undervalued steel products on the complaints of state-run Pakistan Steel Mills.

The commission has to investigate imports from July 2014 to April 2015. It has been almost a year, but the commission has yet to complete its findings.