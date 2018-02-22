DUBAI - Keeping up with tradition, last year's winners of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Peshawar Zalmi flew in 13 child cancer patients along with two Shaukat Khanum Hospital staff members to witness the PSL opening ceremony and other Zalmi games.

The special guests arrived in Dubai early on Wednesday morning on Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi's invitation.

According to Afridi, this initiative was taken to strengthen the Peshawar Zalmi Foundation's motto which is to #BringBackSmiles. “We are proud to host these young children. They are our guest and we will make sure that they have a wonderful trip," Afridi said.

He added: "Everyone at Peshawar Zalmi is very excited for their presence and Zalmi players are looking forward to spending time with them. These children are in fact a source of pride and motivation for us all.” The young Zalmi fans will enjoy the dazzling PSL opening ceremony and will visit various attractions in Dubai during their trip.

In the previous edition of the game, Peshawar Zalmi had invited students from Army Public School Peshawar on a similar trip.