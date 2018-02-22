Lahore - The 81st convocation of Kinnaird College for Women was held Wednesday. Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana was the chief guest.

At the convocation 634 BA/BSC Honors, MA ELT and MPhil students were awarded degrees. Thirteen gold medals were awarded for academic achievement to students

Established in 1913, the institute was one of the first colleges for women of Punjab. Its prime objective was to educate women and empower them to take on leadership roles. For the last 104 years the College continue to reinforce the commitment to provide quality education to young women and enabling them to contribute positively to society. Currently, it offers 27 undergraduate and 17 MPhil programmes.

As well as providing excellent teaching facilities to students, Kinnaird adds extra dimension by providing them an opportunity to become members of the student council, clubs and societies of the College. They participate in a wide range of extra-curricular activities such as dramatics, debates, musical programs, exhibitions, science fairs, statistical projects and panel discussions. These clubs and societies exemplify the diversity of interests and talents within the college community and help students to be creative, develop their confidence, take initiatives and be prepared for real life situations.

Exams schedule

Punjab University Examinations Department has notified the last date for receipt of admission forms and fee for BA/BSc composite (old scheme) Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2018 for the candidates having compartment in any subject in BA/BSc Part-I & Part-II supplementary examination 2017 is 28-2-2018. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

Results

The Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of Bs Home Economics Part-II (first year) second annual 2017 and Post Graduate Diploma in Dietetics annual 2017. Detailed results are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.