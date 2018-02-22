MANDI BAHAUDDIN/ GUJRANWALA/SIALKOT-The Bank of Punjab's Phalia Road Branch manager has fled abroad after illegally drawing cash of Rs350 million through bogus cheques from customers' accounts.

The account holders reported the matter to local police for registering a case against the manager for misappropriating their money. However, the police did not act on the plea that it was a case of FIA. In the meantime, the manager namely Sadaqat Ali managed to leave the country and went abroad.

The account holders to vent their anger held a protest demonstration on Phalia Road and blocked the road. They said it was the biggest fraud in Mandi Bahauddin's history of depriving citizens of their savings deposited in the bank. They appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the incident and order the bank management to return their money.

Another report from Gujranwala adds: The FIA has arrested seven bank officials including its branch manager involved in millions of rupee fraud from Mandi Bahaud Din.

Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel said that FIA authorities have informed that all the staff of Punjab Bank Phalia Road branch fraudulently drew about Rs70 million from the customers' accounts through bogus cheques. On the information, the FIA team conducted a raid and arrested branch manager Sadaqat, Operation Manager Muddasra Tahira, RTO Ali Raza, cash officer Nasir Mehmood, system analysts Zahid Iqbal, Relation Manager Tallat Shahbaz and area manager Abdul Hameed.

DACOIT GANG BUSTED: Sialkot police smashed an inter-province gang of dacoits and arrested its four members including the ringleader.

District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz said that the Daska police busted the gang namely "Suleman Khan Gang" and arrested its ringleader Suleman Khan, Haris Khan, the residents of Charsada-KPK, and Usman and Arshad of Glotiyaan-Daska.

He said that the gang was a sign or terror in both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwah provinces. He added that the police adopted scientific methods of investigation and traced out the gang.

Police recovered Rs100,000 in cash, three mobile phones, two motorcycles, three pistols, one dragger and 100 bullets from the accused. He added that the accused were wanted by Sialkot police in 19 cases of dacoity, robbery, kidnapping for ransom and other heinous crimes.

He said that the accused used to sell looted motorcycles, cars, mobile phones, gold ornaments, electronics and other valuables in Charsadah.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case. He announced cash prizes and appreciation certificates for the raiding police party that was led by DSP Asad Ishaq.