MIRPUR (AJK)- AJK Minister for Finance and Health Dr Najeeb Naqi Khan has said that the state run hospitals provide over 50,000 patients with healthcare with medicines.

Minister for Health disclosed this at a farewell hosted on the retirement of Dr Syed Abid Hussain, the executive director of Ch Ghulam Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences.

He stated that the government was providing all the resources for basic health facilities for the people of AJK. He said that the government was endeavouring to facilitate all the hospitals of Azad Kashmir. He reiterated that as per the directions of Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan, all the health facilities including medicines and first aid were being provided free of cost.

"Provision of basic facilities and medicines for patients in hospitals is first priority of incumbent government," he added.

The Health Minister said that Dr Syed Abid Hussein had completed his service tenure with hard work and sincerity. "Dr Syed Abid is the man of principles who worked with honour and dignity," he maintained.

Dr Saleem Abbasi, Dr Mohsin Shakeel, Dr Ziad Afzal Kayani, and others also addressed the farewell.