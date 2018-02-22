KAMALIA-A man was booked for allegedly blackmailing a girl into paying money after filming her being gang-raped here the other day.

Father of the rape victim, resident of Mohallah Qutbpura told Kamalia City police that suspect Maqsood along with accomplices had raped his daughter and shot a video. He alleged that the accused had been blackmailing her daughter into paying money and demanding other favours over a period of time. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

POWER PILFERERS BOOKED

Fesco Kamalia Sub Divisional Officer Ali Imran along with his team checked the electricity meters fastened outside the houses of several people including Asghar at Mohallah Kharlanwala, Anwar at Chungi No 6 and Farooq Ahmed at Mohallah Niazabad. They were found guilty of pilfering electricity. Cases were registered against them at Kamalia City police station.

On the other side, another Fesco official, Haroon Yaseen checked the electricity meters of citizens including Hussain, Zahoor Ahmad and Manzoor Ahmed at Chak 725 G/B and Ghulam Fatima at Chak 738 G/B. They were also found guilty of power theft. They were booked with Kamalia Saddr police.

ROBBED

A student robbed of mobile and cash at gunpoint. Shahzaib Imran, son of Kamalia Traders Union Vice President Ch Imran Jutt was on the way back home from a tuition academy. Near Old Vegetable Market, two armed men riding a motorbike robbed him of a mobile phone and wallet. Police were informed of the incident but they came late and left after formal proceedings. The Kamalia Trade Union expressed dismay over the incident and flayed the police negligence.