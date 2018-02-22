MOHMAND AGENCY - Militants attacked a joint checkpost of Khasadar and Levy Forces in Alingar area of Safi Tehsil, 75 kilometre north west of the agency headquarters Ghalanai, said local administration on Wednesday.

An official of the local administration told media that unidentified attackers opened fire on the checkpost at night with light weapons.

There was no loss of life in the incident.

The official said that security forces, at the post, effectively responded and repulsed the attack.

Meanwhile, personnel of Mohmand Rifles 204-Wing conducted a search operation in the adjacent areas and arrested five people and shifted them to Mamad Gat Camp for interrogation.

It is to be mentioned here that Mohmand Agency is a tribal region which has a vast border with Afghanistan. Every month such attacks take place here which are effectively repulsed by the security forces.

SPRING TREE PLANTATION DRIVE LAUNCHED IN MOHMAND.

Additional Political Agent Mohmand Agency Hamidur Rehman launched the spring plantation drive by planting a sapling in the lawn of HUJRA and organization office in the headquarters Ghalanai on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the local administration had asked the Forest Department and local tribesmen to plant more trees in the area. The APA said that trees play a key role in making the environment of the area clean. He appealed to the people to help the government and Forest Department in discouraging illegal cutting of trees in the area.

The APA directed the forest department officials to ensure participation of Pakistan Red Crescent volunteers in the plantation drive.

HUJRA Organization Agency Coordinator Sajid Ali, Agency’s forest range officer Nazir Khan, agricultural officer Javed Khan and farmers of Ambar and Pandiali tehsils were also present on the occasion.

Sajid Khan said that his organization would distribute 27,000 saplings and more than 5,000 fruit plants in the area free of cost. He said that HUJRA had completed several projects like construction of check dams, protection walls, provision of free seeds and conducted trainings in the area.

He said that they had prepared a plan to bring 5000 acre land under cultivation and for tree plantation in the area.

He added that these plants would be planted adjacent to small dams Gandaow, Yousaf Khel, Aqrab Daag and Khursheed Dam.