KARACHI - A meeting of the Academic Council of University of Karachi held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal which unanimously appreciated and showed their satisfaction over the admission process of admissions 2018.

The committee constituted on the recommendation of the Academic Council also submitted its report in the council, also expressing satisfaction over the admission process which was approved by the council members.

According to the report, 457 admissions have been given on vacant seats and merit list has also been issued. First time in the history of KU, three meetings of the academic council were held in a span of two week in order to strengthen the academic environment of the varsity in the light of teachers’ recommendations.

Members of the council lauded the positive efforts and visionary leadership of the Chairman Academic Council Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan in this regard. All those students who have recently granted admissions could submit their admission fees by February 25, 2018.