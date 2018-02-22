MULTAN-Speakers at the inaugural session of Second Multan Literature Festival stressed the need for expose the youth to local culture, literature and book reading, underscoring that a strong bond with local culture could play a vital role in promotion of peace and tolerance in the society. The festival was kicked off by Prof Dr Nizamuddin, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission, here at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) new campus and a number of senior academicians, literary personalities, columnists and poets participated in it.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nizam Uddin emphasised, "we need to preserve our local cultures and make our younger generations aware of it." He stressed the need for holding events like literature festival on monthly basis, saying said that all varsities should hold such activities on permanent basis. "The active participation of students in literary and cultural activities will bring a positive change in the society. If we fail to engage the youth in positive constructive activities, they can move into negative directions," he noted.

Speaking on the occasion, BZU Vice Chancellor Prof Tahir Ameen said that culture is the identity of any nation as this medium carries the traditions of that nation for centuries. He stressed the need for enriching our culture with positive traditions and building it on strong foundations. "Our culture is unique from all other culture in the world. We have a blend of both Islamic culture and local traditions in it," he pointed out. He said that the holding of literature festival is a healthy step which would offer a vibrant platform to local authors, poets, intellectuals, craftsmen and the youth to showcase their creations.

Earlier, Prof Nizam Uddin inaugurated the festival along with Prof Tahir Ameen and Dr Rauf Azam, VC of University of Education Lahore. They visited stalls and took a tour of Books' City set up by National Book Foundation.

Renowned local poet Shakir Shujabadi recited his poetry on this occasion and enthralled the audiences.

Rally demands education in mother tongue

SAHIWAL - Hundreds of human rights activists and students took out a rally in connection with International Mother Language Day on Wednesday.

The rally started from Saddr Chowk and ended at Jinnah Chowk after passing through streets, Jogi Chowk, Pakapttan bazaar and Depalpur Bazaar. Meanwhile, more than 100 children from Freedom Primary School, 135/9-L and 119/9-L demanded education in the mother tongue.

These schools run under Insan Dost Association (IDA). IDA Director Anjum Matto told the media the students were children of kiln labourer. The cultural rally was part of cultural celebration organized by Punjab Lok Sujag, Awaz Society, Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Govt. Post Graduate College, Sahiwal, Comsats University and Sahiwal Arts councils.

The participants were carrying banners, flexes, placards elaborating the role of mother language in education, business and media. The rally was accompanied by a mini-truck where songs of Punjabi were being aired. The rally participants were having orange and white turbans along with orange scarf in their necks. Local police and district administration granted special security to rally participants and whole area was cordon off. The participants demanded implementation of mother tongue as medium of instruction in Punjab.

They said under 1973 Constitution, provinces have been granted right to promote its own mother tongue. Thus the Punjabis must ask their rulers to implement Punjabi as medium of instruction at primary schools of Punjab. The right of early education in mother tongue has also been awarded by UN under its human rights charter, they said.