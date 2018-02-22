Canada's Brady Leman survived a series of crashes -- including in the final -- to win ski cross gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Leman crossed the line ahead of Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger, while Russian racer Sergey Ridzik got to his skis after an early fall to claim bronze. Canada's Kevin Drury didn't finish the final, which followed a competition which had been marred by a series of heavy slams. One of those injured was France's Terence Tchiknavorian, who fractured his tibia and will undergo surgery later on Wednesday.