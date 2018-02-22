Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has quite rightly and emphatically stated that continuity of economic policies of the federal government is not only reflecting maturity but also will help restore confidence of the business community in the economic policies.

According to the reports in the media, the Prime Minister said this while talking to a delegation of American Business Council, headed by Kamran Nishat, which called on him in Islamabad the other day. The Prime Minister, after listening to the submission of suggestions by the delegation, appreciated them. He highlighted the steps that are being taken by the federal government to address the issues faced by the business community on a priority basis. He said that that the government has tasked the Board of Investment to coordinate with the provincial governments for facilitating the business in the country.

PM Abbasi told the delegation that Pakistan has a huge economic and export potential that needs to be tapped and exploited. He said that the great game changer - China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – is a comprehensive project, which has opened up new opportunities for the business community, especially the private sector which should be appropriately utilized and availed.

Earlier, the delegation appreciated steps taken by the incumbent federal government towards improving law and order and putting in place a business friendly environment in the country. It also put forth some suggestions for boosting confidence of the business community, reducing business input costs and addressing tax related issues for further promotion of investment friendly climate in Pakistan.

Visits of foreign businesses, investors and delegations from different countries augur well for boosting trade relations and boosting exports for overcoming the prevailing trade deficit. Thanks.

AAMER NAJMEE,

Lahore, February 8.