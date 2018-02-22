Share:

LAHORE - Punjab governor Rafique Rajwana has said that business community is the backbone of the economy and it must be facilitated for sustainable economic growth of the country.

He was talking to LCCI president Malik Tahir Javaid, senior vice president Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Executive Committee members here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Governor Punjab agreed with the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid that prices of gas and other inputs should be same throughout the country. He said that protests and sit-ins at Mall Road have become major issues for the business community, students, patients and the masses. Politicians and civil society should show responsibility and avoid disturbing trade and economic activities. He said that recommendations regarding parking plazas have been forwarded to Punjab government.

LCCI president Malik Tahir Javaid said that government has largely overcome the energy shortfall. “There has been a considerable decline in electricity loadshedding. It is an obvious result of concerted efforts from government side which is really praiseworthy.” He said that business community will be much relieved if per unit price of electricity is also brought down to further decrease the already high cost of production and also enhance competitiveness in international market. While calling for uniformed rate for gas, he said that it is not fair to keep comparatively high price of gas for Punjab.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that law & order situation in Punjab and Lahore in particular is better than other parts of country but there is still a lot of room for improvement. “With the introduction of Dolphin Force in Lahore, we have seen some improvement but there is a need to enhance their strength to improve the vigilance that will further control street crimes.

We suggest that the same force should be introduced in other major cities of Punjab,” he added.

The LCCI president said that the Mall Road is an important and central road of Lahore City. Lahore High Court gave that judgment that no one would be allowed to protest on that road by way of blocking, sit-downs or public meetings. We keep noticing serious violation of this decision which must be implemented at any cost, he added.