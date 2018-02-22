SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur district growers condemned the poor policies of Sindh government on Wednesday.

They urged the Sindh government to implement the orders issued by Sindh High Court for mills to resume crushing and pay adequate price to farmers.

A protest led by Rameez Akber Khan Mahar talking to media condemned the poor policies of Sindh government and announced supporting the campaign against the sugar mills.

He further said due to poor governance of Sindh government the sugar growers were suffering the loss of billions, besides, growers decided not to cultivate sugarcane crop in future. He demanded the government to comply court orders.

He further said that Sindh government was not serious to resolve the issues of growers while the crop of wheat is near to prepare and the government showing poor response regarding distribution of gunny bags.

Mahar assured full support to the grower organisations regarding problems faced by them for larger interest of the Sindh and growers as well.