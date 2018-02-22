LAHORE - The Diocese of Raiwind-Church of Pakistan carried forward the initiative of the government, Paigham-e-Pakistan.

The government on January 16 launched the national narrative on extremism and terrorism titled “Paigham-e-Pakistan”, rejecting terrorism, extremism, sectarian hatred and use of force to impose Shariah in the Country.

The peace building department of Diocese of Raiwind gathered a total of 23 religious scholars and influential leaders from Christian, Muslim, Hindu and Sikh faith communities. A diverse group was constituted of leaders from Barelvi and Deobandi school of thought. The Christians were from Catholic, Protestant and other denominations. A three-day training was organized in Murree on the theme of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

Noman Sajjad, the coordinator and organizer of the event, said, “It is imperative to engage religious leaders from different faiths who can influence people at the grassroots level. The main focus was on creating awareness and mobilize communities for their positive contributions for a tolerant and peaceful society. Religious leaders as key actors of the society have an important role for promotion of tolerance and peaceful co-existence as people follow them and get inspiration in their lives.”

The training was divided into different sessions which were led by Rev. Emanuel Khokhar and Rev. Samuel Nawab from Raiwind Diocese, Mr. Ali Tariq from IIU, Mr. Munir Ahmed from QaU and Mr. Amir Hussain from Jamia Naeemia. An action plan was formulated by Noman Sajjad in order to highlight the role of religious leaders in creating peaceful environment and practical steps for eliminating extremism in the country and secondly, promoting a softer image to the world.

The religious leaders were given line of action to use pulpit of the mosque, church, Hindu and Sikh temple for generating feelings of welfare among the people and guide their followers to treat others with respect and dignity.

The Civil society and Faith based organization needs to support the Government initiative in order to tone down extremism which has created hate not love in the name of religion.