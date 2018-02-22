Rawalpindi - Commissioner Rawalpindi Nadeem Aslam Chaudary Wednesday directed officials to set up transit check points at Pirwadahi and Barian in order to prevent the threat of polio virus.

Chairing a meeting to review Anti–Polio arrangements, the commissioner said that because environmental water samples collected in January have tested positive for polio virus, polio vaccination must be carried out in are areas inhabited by Afghan refugees.

He also directed to carry out quality based CRC tests in high risk union councils of the twin cities, adding that polio drops must be administered to children at bus terminals of the city.

The Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary informed the meeting that during the last drive a total of 1622 refusal cases were reported of which 1497 had been covered.

He said that children were missed due to non-cooperation of private and Army run school administrations.