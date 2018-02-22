LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stayed recruitment of educators (grade 9 to 16) in four districts of Punjab till March 5.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan passed the orders on petitions filed by Ziaur Rehman and others while seeking reply from respondents till the next date of hearing,

Earlier, petitioner's counsel arguing before the court submitted that provincial school education department advertised 17,000 posts of educators throughout the province and sought applications from candidates having bachelor and masters degree. But, the respondent department ignored candidates having Shahadatul Almia degree holders in the process, he added.

He submitted that Higher Education Commission had declared Shahadat ul Almia degree equal to masters degree and it was a violation of fundamental rights that the respondents were not recognizing Shahadatul Almia degree of madaris for the purpose of recruitment. He pleaded with the court to stop the process of recruitment in four districts.

The court after hearing initial arguments sought reply from the respondents and stayed recruitment process till March 5, next date of hearing.

Plea for hanging rapist

publicly rejected

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday rejected a petition calling for public execution of the convict in the Zainab rape and murder case.

A division bench, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali, disposed of the petition for being premature.

It observed that Imran Ali, who was recently awarded four death penalties by an anti-terrorism court in the Zainab case, has yet not exhausted three forums of appeal against his conviction. He couldn’t be executed until rejection of his appeals by all the forums, it added.

The petitioner argued that the high court could issue orders for hanging the convict in public as there was no need to make an amendment to the law to provide for public executions in the country.

Murder suspect remanded into police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over an accused of murdering his two lawyer cousins to police on a seven-day physical remand. Islampura police produced accused Kashif Zeshan before ATC-I Judge Sajjad Ahmad and sought 14-day physical remand of the accused for investigation purposes. However, the court granted only seven-day remand of the accused and directed police to produce him again on expiry of the remand term. Kashif Zeshan killed his two lawyer cousins – Rana Nadeem and Rana Owais- at Lahore sessions court over a property dispute on Tuesday. The Islampura police had registered a case against the accused under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.