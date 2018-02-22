Rawalpindi - The Traffic Wardens have been directed to take strict action against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violations, particularly on Murree Road to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Talking to APP Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Yousaf Ali Shahid said, City Traffic Police (CTP) officials were making efforts under a plan formulated to regulate city traffic and facilitate the motorists during construction period of underpass, being constructed near Gulshandadan Khan Jamia Mosque at Murree Road.

Shahid Ali said that a pedestrian underpass on Murree Road was being constructed so the motorists were advised to use alternate roads.

including Airport Road via Koral Express Way, Pindora, Kattarian Road, Peshawar Road, Double Road, 9th Avenue and Pirwadhai Road to travel between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. CTP has made all arrangements to regulate traffic on Murree Road during the construction period, he said and urged the motorists to avoid using Murree Road particularly Chandni Chowk to Faizabad, Murree Road section which would help lessen the traffic load in the area.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic officials so that traffic problems could be resolved.