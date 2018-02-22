Islamabad - The Australian government and the Asia Foundation Pakistan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and International Union of Conservation of Nature Pakistan, organised a discussion yesterday on effective water management for agriculture in Indus Basin.

Pakistani policy makers, civil society representatives and farmers were invited to discuss the ecological, political and economic factors that govern the use of water in the region, said a statement released by the Australian High Commission here.

Secretary for the Ministry of Climate Change, Khizar Hayat Khan iterated the seriousness of the Government of Pakistan on the water issue. With the support of the Green Climate Fund, the Government is addressing the challenge of receding glaciers and the Ministry of Climate Change endorses such collaborations which can further the agenda of the GCF.

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson highlighted that cooperation in water management is a significant and increasing dimension of the Australia- Pakistan bilateral relationship. “Australia has been supporting Pakistan’s water resource and agricultural development objectives since the 1980s. The Australian government’s work on water management provides opportunities for facilitating knowledge exchange between the two countries in this important sector,” Adamson said.

Australian scientists from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, key government officials from the Ministry of Water and Power, Ministry of Climate Change, Planning Commission of Pakistan, provincial governments’ irrigation and agricultural departments, researchers and academicians participated in the discussion.

The event was part of the Australian Government’s Water Program in Pakistan in partnership with the Government of Pakistan. It encourages technical experts and civil society to campaign for effective water resource management.

Meanwhile yesterday, Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner Brek Batley visited underprivileged schools in Islamabad participating in the PCB-AHC Girls Cricket Cup this week.

Australian High Commission’s PCB-AHC Girls Cricket Cup, supported by the Pakistan Cricket Board and Serena Hotels, is an initiative that aims to empower girls by building their self-confidence, fostering leadership and encouraging them to push boundaries, said a statement issued here.

This year, Special Education School for Girls with Hearing Impairment H-9, Islamabad Model School for Girls F-7/2 Islamabad, Islamabad Model School for Girls G-7/2 Islamabad and Islamabad Model School for Girls G-11/1 Islamabad are participating in the tournament, the HC statement said.

The school girls are currently attending a five-day coaching clinic conducted by first class women cricketers and PCB coach Farrukh Hayat, in the lead-up to the competition, it said.

In his statement, Brek Batley said: “I would like to thank and encourage all the schools involved, particularly the girls who will be representing their schools in the final tournament on Saturday. I understand this has been a very busy period for girls with exams, so I am impressed with their dedication and enthusiasm to be part of the tournament as seen in the clinics today. Cricket provides a great platform for promoting gender equality in sports and beyond. Australians and Pakistanis share a passion for cricket, a key national sport for both countries, which is reflected in the depth of talent in our men’s and women’s national teams which continues to excel on the international stage.”