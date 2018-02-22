LAHORE - Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab has urged doctors to focus on research and use advanced techniques for treatment.

Addressing Basic & Advance Endoscopy Workshop at Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday, he said that use of Endoscopy was essential for treating for liver and stomach diseases. Dr Serhad Bor from Turkey, Dr Qasim Aziz, Dr Waqar and Dr Nadeem Tahami from UK, Dr Khalid Hassan from USA, Dr Fazal Khaja from KSA and Dr Fanning from China also addressed the workshop arranged in connection with Gastro Summit 2018.