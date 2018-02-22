CAIRO - In December last, six Pakistanis were arrested aboard ship “Sea Horse 2” by the Egyptian police in the Red sea region on charges of drug smuggling. The embassy of Pakistan remained in regular contact with the local authorities and relatives of the detained crew members. As a result of Embassy efforts, the court decided to release the whole crew of “Sea horse 2.” The released Pakistanis thanked ambassador of Pakistan for his efforts in fighting their case. After completing the legal formalities, the released Pakistanis have left for Karachi, Pakistan from Cairo airport. They are: Mohammad Sufyan, Naeem Tahir, Junaid Ahmad, Shaukat Ali, Abdul Qayyum and Abdul Hameed.