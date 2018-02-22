SIALKOT-Firefighters rescued nine industrial workers trapped in a local sports factory's warehouse as a fire erupted in the chemical room after the gas cylinder blast.

The gas cylinder explosion occurred due to gas leakage in the chemical room, due to which the fire erupted and it engulfed the god-own of the factory located at Aadha-Motra along the main Sialkot-Daska Road. The Rescue 1122 firefighters saved industrial workers after about two-hour skirmish.

Factory's owner Rattan Lal told the local police that the sports goods and valuables worth Rs2 million were gutted in the fire while Rescue 1122 fire fighters saved sports goods, raw materials and valuables worth Rs30 million.

Rs300m properties retrieved

Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission has disposed of 261 applications out of total 295 by providing relief for the overseas Pakistanis.

It redressed their grievances in Sialkot district. Chairman of District Committee for Overseas Pakistanis Commission Tariq Akhtar Subhani said that this Committee had also got retrieved their properties worth Rs300 million from illegal occupants in Sialkot district.

He said that the government was making efforts to resolve the problems of the overseas Pakistanis, enabling them to work hard with full devotion, dedication, enthusiasm and complete peace of mind.

IT lab opens at CIA police office

An IT lab has started functioning in police department's CIA Wing.

Well-trained staff has been deputed at the IT Lab which would be helpful in fast collection of data including the finger prints and other evidence from the crime spots and tracing out culprits.

DSP CIA Sialkot Rana Nadeem Tariq told newsmen that this IT Lab would also help ensure early completion of investigation of the different cases at all the 26 police stations in Sialkot district. District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Asad Sarfraz Khan inaugurated the IT Lab.