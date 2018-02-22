BEIRUT - Syrian jets carried out more deadly raids on Eastern Ghouta Wednesday, as Western powers and aid agencies voiced alarm over the mounting death toll and spiralling humanitarian catastrophe.

The regime of President Bashar al-Assad intensified its strikes this month on the rebel enclave east of Damascus, where close to 300 civilians have been killed since Sunday. Warplanes continued to pound Eastern Ghouta towns on Wednesday, killing 24 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Most of them were killed when barrel bombs - crude, improvised munitions that usually cause indiscriminate damage - were dropped on the town of Kfar Batna, the Britain-based war monitor said.

More than 1,400 people were wounded in three days that saw the bloodiest wave of strikes on the enclave since the start of the civil war in 2011. Medics have been overwhelmed throughout February. The five-year siege of the enclave has restricted access to medical supplies, while three clinics were hit and put out of service this week. The hospital in the town of Arbin was hit twice on Tuesday and the Observatory said Russian warplanes had carried out that strike and others, its first on Eastern Ghouta in three months.

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied any involvement in the strikes and rejected reports to the contrary as “groundless accusations.” The hospital in Douma, the largest town in Eastern Ghouta, is still functioning but the influx of wounded is such that doctors and nurses cannot save everyone.

“We received a mother yesterday who was pulled from the rubble. She was six-months pregnant and seriously wounded,” said surgical nurse Maram. “We did a C-section but could not save her, nor her baby,” she said. Next to her a man expressed his anger after bringing the body of his neighbours’ daughter - retrieved dead from the rubble of her home - to the mortuary.

“What crime did this girl commit, what is her crime?,” he shouted. Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said at least 67 children were among the 274 people killed in strikes since Sunday.

The bloodshed prompted UN children’s agency UNICEF to issue a largely blank statement saying “we no longer have the words to describe children’s suffering.” UN chief Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply alarmed” by the escalation of violence.

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert criticised the “siege and starve tactics” of the Assad regime and said: “The cessation of violence must begin now.” Eastern Ghouta is home to more than 400,000 people living under crippling siege, with little access to food or basic services.

Anti-regime groups, mostly Islamist factions as well as Al-Qaeda’s former Syrian affiliate, have controlled the area since 2012. With the Islamic State group’s once sprawling “caliphate” now wiped of the map, the regime looks bent on completing its reconquest by taking on remaining enemies. In recent days, government forces have been been massing around Eastern Ghouta, apparently preparing for a ground offensive.

“We have long feared Eastern Ghouta will see a repeat of the terrible scenes observed by the world during the fall of east Aleppo and these fears seem to be well founded,” said Mark Schnellbaecher, the regional head of the International Rescue Committee.

The battle that saw government forces wrest back the country’s second city from rebel forces in 2016 caused extensive destruction and suffering that drew comparisons with the World War II era devastation in Stalingrad and the Warsaw ghetto.

The regime is also seeking to restore its grip on other areas in the north, including the province of Idlib, the last one that remains largely outside its control.

On Tuesday, regime forces deployed inside the region of Afrin, a Kurdish enclave along Syria’s northern border with Turkey.

The move came after Kurdish forces asked Damascus to protect it from a month-old offensive by Ankara.

They quickly came under shelling by Turkish forces, who said they had fired “warning shots” at the “pro-regime terrorist groups”.

Meanwhile, Turkey on Wednesday said it would consider a “legitimate target” any group that comes to the aid of Kurdish militia in Afrin in northern Syria.

The threat from presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin came a day after Syrian pro-regime forces entered Afrin, only to come under fire from Turkish forces.

Last month Ankara launched a cross-border air and ground offensive backing Syrian rebels against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Afrin.

Turkey says the YPG is linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, and is blacklisted as a terror group by the United States and the European Union.

“Today, tomorrow could they attempt this again? It’s possible. But the relevant measures have been taken,” Kalin said, after Turkey said it fired “warning shots” at Syrian pro-regime forces in Afrin.

“Every step taken in support for the YPG terror organisation would mean (any forces intervening on the Kurdish militants’ side) are on the same level as terror organisations. And for us, that would make them legitimate targets,” Kalin told reporters in Ankara.

“It doesn’t matter who makes such an attempt, there will be serious consequences.”

Syrian state media on Monday said that pro-Damascus forces would head to Afrin to “join the resistance against the Turkish aggression”.

The YPG has controlled Afrin since Syrian government forces withdrew from Kurdish-majority areas in the country’s north in 2012.

The US has been working closely with the YPG against the Islamic State extremist group in Syria, sparking anger in Ankara.

Turkey has called for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s ouster and supported opposition fighters throughout the seven-year conflict.

Kalin said Ankara does not have any official contact with Damascus, but that if necessary, Turkish and Syrian intelligence could enter into “direct or indirect” contact.