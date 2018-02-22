ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation imposed one month ban and Rs 50,000 fine on Ahsan Ayaz for not appearing in the trials for the selection of the Asian Team Championship and Commonwealth Games.

Talking to The Nation, PSF honorary secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan confirmed that Ahsan was penalised by the disciplinary committee while the case of Farhan Mehboob was also discussed in detail and an explanation letter was issued to him to be replied till February 22. Surprisingly, the trials were delayed from January to mid February only for Mehboob.

Tahir said Ahsan showed non-serious attitude, rather than attending the trials. Although he informed the federation about his other commitments in Spain, yet it clearly indicates that he is least bothered about representing the country in an international event. “The committee was left with no other option but to impose fine and ban on Ahsan. With this ban, Ahsan couldn’t take part in national tournaments but can feature in PSA events. While Farhan Mehboob was given ample time on his special request for attending the trials, but he never showed up. We couldn’t compromise on discipline, as the country and squash is way ahead of individuals.”

He said after trials, Farhan Zaman, Tayyab Aslam, Ammad Fareed and Asim Khan were picked up for the Asian Games, which are set to start from March 21 to 25 in Korea, while Fazal Shah will accompany the team as coach and M Boota as trainer.

“We have also conducted trials to pick female players for both Asian Team Championship and Commonwealth Games. Madina Zafar, Sadia Gul, Faiza Zafar and Riffat Khan will represent the country in Asian Team Championship while Maria showed her inability to feature in this event. Although Maria won all her trial matches, yet she wanted to take rest for quick recovery from her injury for the Commonwealth Games in Australia from April 5 to 15,” he added.

Tahir said for Commonwealth Games, both male and female teams were selected. “Male team consists of Farhan Zaman and Tayyab while female team compromises Maria Toor and Madina Zafar. We have invited nine boys and also junior players for the trials and same amount of female players were invited in ladies category. Top referees conducted the trials in a fair and transparent manner.”

He said Asif Khan would accompany Pakistan team in Commonwealth Games as coach, while the visas of a few certain individuals were also applied and one of them will travel as team manager. “We have doing our best for the players, but in return, it is their responsibility to give their best in the courts and earn laurels for the country. “We have invited female players to join the camp by February 20, but unfortunately, none of the selected players have so far reported, while Sadia Gul is yet to deposit her passport, so that we may start Korean visa process. If the players continue to behave in this way, the PSF will be left with no other option but to reconsider future assignments for the players,” he added.

When asked the purpose of hiring 70-year-old M Yasin as head coach, who was a super flop coach in past stints and had not produced a single player despite residing in UK for the last 40 years, Tahir replied: “Yasin will work with players soon after their arrival from both the events.”

It’s worth mentioning here that the PSF has enough money to waste, as they have offered 3-month contract to Yasin, but during this period, majority of players will be on national duty, so more than a month will be wasted and Yasin will enjoy free accommodation, salary and other perks and privileges. The question here arises that why the PSF is blackmailed by a few certain individuals and why local reputed coaches are not considered for national coach job.

If the PSF has made up its mind of wasting national kitty on foreign coaches, then a world class coach must be hired, who may help Pakistan squash regain lost glory.