KARACHI - At least four people were gunned down, four others wounded in separate violent incidents while police arrested a dozen outlaws in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the metropolis on Wednesday.

Bandits shot dead a shopkeeper and his friend over resistance in the limits of Bin Qasim police station. Police said that the gunmen ridding on a motorbike barged into an electronics shop located at Gulshan-e-Hadeed and trying to rob the shop. Umar Mosa (35), owner of the shop was sitting along with his friend Nawab Sultan (40) offered resistance as gunmen trying to rob the shop at gunpoint, resultantly gunmen resorted firing and left both of them wounded.

The gunmen managed to flee, while victims were shifted to the hospital where both of the victims succumbed to their injuries. Police rushed to the spot and collected the evidences while registered an FIR against the accused persons. The bodies of the victims were later handed over to the family after autopsy at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC). Police suspect personal enmity could be a reason behind the incident.

Furthermore, gunman ridding on a motorbike shot dead a man in the limits of Orangi Town police station. Police said that Ashiq Ali, 40, resident of Baloch Goth was sitting outside his residence where gunmen targeted him and managed to flee. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced his death. Police said that incident occurred over personal enmity and family nominated an accused namely Ashraf Magsi in the FIR for committing the crime. Police registered the case while handed over the body to the family after autopsy.

Separately, a cop shot dead a bandit in Bufferzon locality within the limit of Taimoriya police station. Police said that Sub-Inspector Qadir Ahmed on his way to home after completing his duty in plain clothes when gunmen ridding on a motorbike intercepted him and looted mobile phone and valuables. As bandit trying to flee cop pulled out his personal pistol and target the bandits, resultantly a bandit sitting on the backseat of the motorbike fell down while his comrade managed to flee. Police reached the spot and shifted the bandit to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctor pronounced his death. Police shifted the body to morgue after autopsy while registered the case on complaint of Qadir, posted at Special Investigation Unit of Sindh police.

On the other side, three other people sustained bullets wounds in different incidents of street crimes over resistance. The incidents occurred in the jurisdictions of different police stations including PIB Colony, Mangopir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Sohrab Goth areas. The victims wounded were including Shakeel, Ahmer, Khannan Shahzaib and Abdul Nabi were shifted to different hospital where doctors termed their conditions out of danger.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested a dozen suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. Police said that the accused persons arrested were including robbers, street criminals, narcotics dealers and other anti social elements while police recovered weapons and drugs from the possession of accused persons.