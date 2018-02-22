DUBAI - The curtain raiser for the opening ceremony of the third edition of the HBL PSL was held during the artist press conference here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The artists, performing at the event, spoke about their performances which are set to electrify the crowd at the Stadium today (Thursday). The star-studded cast for the ceremony includes some world class performers, who have made their mark with their exhilarating and memorable songs that have touched a chord with millions of fans.

Keeping with the tradition the season three opening ceremony should dazzle the audiences at the stadium and the millions watching on their TV screens and through our LIVE stream around the world. The ceremony is a wonderful reflection of Pakistan’s culture and heritage beautifully amalgamated with modernity, an internationally acclaimed artist like Jason Derulo will perform this year following in the footsteps of Sean Paul and Shaggy who made their mark at the first two editions of the HBL PSL. Two young and upcoming movie stars, who have already made an impression at the Pakistani showbiz scene Hareem Farooq and Bilal Ashraf, will be emceeing the ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi thanked the artists for taking part in the PSL opening ceremony festivities and added that the participating performers will make the event a truly memorable one.

“The PSL opening ceremonies in the first two seasons have set a very high benchmark and have raised the bar for sporting leagues around the world. Keeping with the tradition the season three, opening ceremony should dazzle the audiences at the stadium and the millions watching on their TV screens and through our live stream around the world,” he added.

Internationally-acclaimed Sufi singer Abida Parveen will perform a Sufi medley of her best songs, rock-star Ali Zafar has produced the official PSL anthem for the third year in running, Shehzad Roy associated with the PSL since the inception of the league, world-famed orchestra Sachal Orchestra set to mesmerize with their soulful folk/sufi tunes and will also perform a powerful rendition of our beloved national anthem while Bilal Ashraf and Hareem Farooq will be emcees for the event.

Meanwhile, internationally-acclaimed American Pop music artist Jason Derulo, set to perform some his smash hit numbers, will also be joining the opening ceremony. Besides the wonderful line-up of performances, the PSL opening ceremony would include some other spellbinding acts and attractions that will enthrall the fans for the third year in the running. The ceremony starts at 7pm UAE time, followed by the first match of the tournament between defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and newcomers Multan Sultans 9pm.