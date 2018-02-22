DERA GHAZI KHAN-The Punjab Finance Department approved to create 468 posts of various categories to upgrade DHQ Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan to teaching hospital level.

In teaching cadre, 5 posts of professor, 7 of associate professor and 12 of assistant professor have been approved, Medical Superintendent Dr. Atiqur Rehman told The Nation.

He said that the Finance Department had sent the approval letter to Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, while the upgradation of the hospital would be completed in next month. It will be the first teaching hospital in backward division of South Punjab facilitating more than 11 million population of the DG Khan Division, its tribal and Balochistan areas.

"There is need for increasing doctors and paramedical staff in the hospital. Therefore, 320 posts of 41 cadres are being announced for recruitment in the next few days. This recruitment will be on contractual basis for the period of two years. Out of 320 posts, 144 posts are of BS-16 including 138 charge nurses, 2 office assistant, 2 assistant software engineer and 2 of assistant hardware engineer. However, 92 posts are of BS-5 to BS-14 carders and 84 posts are of BS-1 to BS-4 carders," he added.

He shared that 30,000 operations with free medicines were managed in the hospital in 2017. Cleanliness issues have been resolved and standard of cleanliness has been improved as per public expectations, he added.