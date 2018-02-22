KARACHI - Delay in balloting of Haj applications has disappointed the aspirant applicants, who have already deposited their fees, said Pasban-e-Pakistan Altaf Shakoor.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said government should take proper steps to redress the grievances of Haj applicants. He added as per estimates Haj aspirant have deposited fee of more than Rs100 billion in the commercial banks and the banks are earning estimated Rs10 million interests per day on these deposited amount.

He regretted that to unclear policy of the government regarding the Haj quota, the balloting of the Haj application has already been postponed, causing disappointment for the applicants and their families.

He said after unearthing of scams during the tenure of previous rulers in Haj quota and charges, it was being expected that the present government would learn from the past mistakes, but sadly this is not the case.

He said the citizens have been decrying about a particular mafia that loot the Haj applicants in the name of their so-called private packages.

He said the Pasban is against the private quota policy and it has been demanding to allow one category of government quota for all Haj aspirants to end exploitation of the applicants in the name of private packages.

He appealed to the chief justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan to take a suo-motu notice of this issue so that hundreds of thousands of aspirant applicants could be saved from mental agony.