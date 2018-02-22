LAHORE - The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) has expressed its concern over sharp rise in coal and fuel prices , impacting the cost of production of cement.

According to industry experts, higher coal as well as fuel prices have dampened local cement industry’s profits, as coal constitutes more than 30 percent to the total production costs. Experts said that coal prices have been gradually increasing for the last one year, when China, the world’s largest coal producer, importer and consumer, has imposed supply side measures to limit its coal mining capacity. Recent surge to the trajectory came from stricter local rules on coal transportation which fueled coal imports.

In shorter term, domestic Chinese coal supplies may increase in order to prevent a supply shortfall, which would be a short-term bear point for all coal prices. However, the present massive coal demand from South Asian countries, is also keeping the coal prices upward constantly.

Thus, the investment case of the country’s cement sector is now premised on volumetric growth backed by rising public and private sector infrastructure spending and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

Experts suggested that the government should avoid disruptive policies that impact construction growth in the country. They said that high cost of production in the country along with relaxed import policy of cement has resulted in a steep decline in the profit margins of the industry.

They industry stakeholders asked the government to consider the requests of the local manufacturers to take steps for increasing exports, controlling the unlawful and under invoiced imports of cement.

They said that the industry is managing the import threat through efficient operations and low profit margins.