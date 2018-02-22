ISLAMABAD: Due to rising property prices in the capital, getting home on rent has become difficult for low- and middle-income families.

According to property dealers, house rents in posh areas have gone up by 15 per cent to 20 per cent during the last one year. For example, rent of a 3-bedroom flat is at least Rs40 to Rs50 thousands as against the Rs25 thousands rent for the same flat during the past year, the dealer elaborated.

People from other cities are residing here mostly for the sake of jobs and businesses and are facing problems of enormously-high rents.

A house owner claimed that he was paying Rs50,000 in taxes annually and also had to spend money on maintenance of his property so he had to demand higher rents.–APP

In areas like Dhok Kashmirian, Millat Colony, Khayaban, Shamsabad and Sadiqabad, rents of normal houses range between Rs15,000 and Rs20,000.

Beside the rent, a tenant has to pay Rs20,000 as advance and half of the monthly rent to property dealers.

A tenant said that his salary was Rs50,000 a month and it was difficult for him to pay Rs25,000 as rent for a 5-marla house.