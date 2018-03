Islamabad - Islamabad Electric Supply Company on Wednesday issued a power suspension notice for Thursday for various areas due to necessary maintenance and development works.

According to a spokesman for IESCO, power supply would remain suspended from 10 am to 2 pm from Kurri Road, Khurram Colony, Service Road, Jinnah Camp, KRL, Muslim Town, Faizabad Housing Society, I-8/4, Al-Noor Colony, Shakrial, Kohistan Enclave, Dhrik, Taxila, Museum, Aminabad, Shakar Dara and Ahmadal feeders. In addition, the power supply would also remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm from Sarpak and Rizwan Mills feeders, from 9:30 am to 2 pm from Civil Lines and Akram Shaheed feeders.

, from 9:30 am to 3 pm from Jermot feeder, from 9 am to 2 pm, Al-Noor Colony, Shakar Parian, ADBP, Alipur, Tramri, High Way, F-10/4, G-9/M, I-8/1, I-11/3, G-11/3, D-12 Mkz, N.I.H, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Gharial, Blawara, Angori, Abu Baker, Raja Sultan, New Mulpur, Shakrial, State Bank (Gulzar-e-Quaid), Muslim Town, Comm; Chowk, Major Masood, Mohan Pura, Industrial, K.S. Syed, Topi Pump, RIC, AWT, Lawyer Colony, Sowan Garden-II, SPD-II, Jhangi, Azharabad, Nogazi, Chakra, Officer Colony, NRC, Lalkurti, Maj Riaz, GHQ, Dhamial-1, Girja, Adyala, Chok Pindori, Major Hanif, Kallar City, Ibrar Shaheed, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Choa, New Kalyam, Nara and Hamid Jhangi feeders.