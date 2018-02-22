ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Wednesday dropped the contempt of court proceedings against Waqt channel and its anchor Matiullah Jan.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui conducted hearing of the case and dropped the proceedings after both the respondents submitted their reply and tendered unconditional apology while the anchor regretted for not doing proper investigation before airing the programme.

In his short judgment, Justice Shaukat Aziz noted: “For detailed reasons to be recorded later on, unconditional apology tendered by the respondents is hereby accepted, consequently, by showing grace and kindness, notice dated 7-2-2018 is discharged and contempt proceedings initiated against the respondents are hereby dropped.”

The bench also observed: “It is expected that as per undertaking rendered by the respondents, they shall remain with the limits prescribed by organic law of the country i.e. Constitution of Pakistan and other laws of the land.”

During the hearing, he said, a commission should be constituted to investigate the assets of anchors and the owners of media houses so that the nation could know that who (the media persons) obtained loans and got them written-off the same later.

He said that the people who did not have the money to get fuel for their motorcycle have now three land cruisers.

The bench also asked Matiullah Jan to read out Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan. As, he finished the reading of Article 19, the judge said: “You can do anything in the ambit of this Article.”

In his reply submitted before the court, the anchor stated that he regrettably admitted that further investigation should have been conducted before airing the programme on the important issue of illegal occupation of football ground by lawyers to present a complete picture and also actions taken by this court.

“Moreover, someone informed that president of Islamabad District Bat Association could have been invited to the live show for the complete picture. This oversight was unintentional and consequence thereof being unforeseen is regrettable,” the anchor added.

The anchor maintained that he solemnly undertake to cautious in the future with respect to any programme to be aired on the channel and to ensure that each and every single programme to be aired will be seen with a critical eye in order to unequivocally ensure as far as possible that nothing is aired which may even be perceived in any manner to fall within the fold of contempt of the courts.