Speeding bus kills student

RAWALPINDI: A student died on Wednesday after a local bus ran over him as he tried to get on it.

According to fellow students who witnessed the incident, the victim was trying to get on the bus. As soon as the driver came to know that a student was trying to get on board, he sped the bus. As a result, the student lost balance and fall down, due to which the bus ran over him. The driver of the bus fled from the scene, the students said.

According to sources, those present at the scene immediately took the injured boy to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

A few students then turned into a motley mob that torched the bus and blocked the GT Road, calling for punishing the driver. According to the students, the students often met such treatment in public transport.–NNI

Summary moved for 6 new police stations in capital

Islamabad: A summery has been sent to interior ministry for setting up six new police stations in the capital.

According to police sources, there are 20 police stations in Islamabad which are insufficient to maintain law and order in the city. During the last 58 years, population of the capital has increased manifold and new police station are need of the hour. The sources said that people of the capital are facing difficulties and maintaining law and order has become difficult for the police.–Online

Week-long cultural festival from tomorrow

Islamabad: National Culture Development Forum would organise a week-long musical and cultural festival from February 23rd at Arts and Crafts Village.

The festival is aimed at promoting tourism as well as preserving arts, traditional crafts and folk music of the country, an official of the NCDF said.

The official said that renowned folk Punjabi singers including Laila Jutti, Abass Jutt and Imran Ghulam Ali Khan would perform in the musical show to entertain the participants of the festival. Abass Jutt is son of renowned folk singer late Ashiq Jutt.–APP

An exotic craft bazaar featuring scores of tastefully-decorated pavilions offering a variety of knick-knacks, antiques, craft items and cultural materials will also be set up. Traditional local cuisines will also be arranged in the premises of the Arts and Crafts Village. The festival will culminate with a colourful ceremony on March 4, the official said.