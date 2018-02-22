Bilawal visits Asma Jahangir’s residence

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday visited the residence of late Asma Jahangir in Lahore to condole her death with her family members. PPP chairman paid tributes to late Asma Jahangir for her valiant struggle for human rights, restoration of democracy and the constitution. Later, he chaired a meeting of party’s central Punjab organization at the Bilawal House. Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ch Aslam Gill and Mustafa Nawaz Khokar attended the meeting among others. –Staff Reporter

Imran to attend Khatm-e-Nabuwat moot

PTI chairman Imran Khan is scheduled to attend Khatm-e-Nabuwat Conference as chief guest at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on (Thursday) today. According to a statement issued by party’s media office, the conference has been organized by party’s Mashaikh wing. Head of PTI’s Mashaaikh wing, Pir of Sundar Sharif, Syed Muhammad Hanif Irfani will chair the conference. Other party leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Ejaz Ahmad Ch will also attend.–Staff Reporter

PU to hear students’ appeals under law

A Punjab University spokesman has said that the administration will deal with the appeals of students penalised over January 22 clash, in accordance with law.

In a press statement, he said the administration would not put the future of students at stake but the vice chancellor would not succumb to any kind of pressure. Meanwhile, a meeting of Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board (AS&RB) was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakir here on Wednesday which approved 25 PhD synopses, 9 evaluation reports, 4 Panel of Examiners cases and 27 extension cases.–Staff Reporter

Capacity-building of NGOs on child abuse

The Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Department Punjab will organise a capacity building training work shop under Urban Community Development Project-07 for NGOs at Social Welfare Complex here on Thursday. According to the sources, more than eight NGOs, including Al-Gohar Educational and Welfare Society, Ilmo Hunar Foundation, Aabroo Education and Welfare Organization, Lassani Welfare Foundation, National Welfare Forum, Umeed Welfare Foundation and Almashriq Welfare Society will participate in training whereas M Arshad Abbassi, Assistant professor of Social work Department from University of the Punjab, Khawer Sultana, clinical psychologist and Iffat Shaheen from Government Social Welfare Training college will train the trainers. The objective of the work shop is to eliminate evil of child abuse from society and to provide awareness to the NGOs to implement mechanism in schools and society regarding children protection.–APP

AIDS control squad in action

The Punjab AIDS Control Programme has collected blood samples of more than 3,000 people from Kot Imrana and adjoining villages in Sargodha to assess prevalence of HIV/AIDS. It was informed at the meeting held on Wednesday with PACP Director Dr Asim Altaf in the chair. The meeting was informed that the week-long camp was organised to ascertain the scale and extent of HIV prevalence in the area. The camp covered population in Kot Imrana, Bhabra, Bucha Kalan, Pindi Rawan and adjoining areas. The samples have been collected and submitted to central lab for PCR. The final report will be shared with the secretary of primary and secondary Healthcare. Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Liaqat Ali Chatha personally supervised the activity, providing complete support and facilitated holding the camp at the identified site. “The area has been under the scanner for quite some time as data analysis pointed existence of a pocket here. A special investigation (epidemiological study) is also being conducted to investigate an evidence-based primary mode of transmission”, PACP director said.–Staff Reporter

Parties endorse civil society’s demand

Various political parties on Wednesday endorsed Civil Society Working Group’s demand to make human rights part of their agenda in the next general elections. The Civil Society Working Group organised an all-parties conference at a hotel here and discussed the charter of demands. The charter has been endorsed by the PML, BNP, PML-N, JUI-F, PkMAP, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), MQM, Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Qaumi Watan Party, Awami National Party (ANP) and PML-F. The speakers said: “The political parties should ensure establishment of provincial women’s commissions and protection mechanisms for vulnerable women with adequate budgetary allocations. The government should increase the representation of women party workers as well as promote their role in decision making,” they said.–Staff Reporter

Expatriate gets possession of house

An expatriate Pakistani has got possession of his house worth Rs 3 million in a housing society. Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt and OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti informed that Naveed Ahmad, settled in UK, filed a complaint that he purchased a five marla house in a private housing society in 2009 and made all the payment but he is yet to receive the house. Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti told that OPC team contacted the administration of said housing society and ensured the provision of house to Overseas Pakistani.–APP

301 cases registered on traffic violation

The Punjab Highway Patrol registered 301 cases on traffic violation during the last week. The PHP sources said that the team seized 15 motorcycles for using fake registration number plates or green number plates. The PHP team arrested eight gamblers- Naeem, Ramzan, Samiullah, Shahzad, Irfan, Aftab, Mubeen, Saif-ul-Malook and Ghulam Mustafa. PHP officials arrested 22 accused for using prohibited gas cylinder and seven accused under the Sound Act. –APP

Orange Line project meeting

More than 85 per cent civil as well as 46 per cent electrical and mechanical work on the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project (LOMTP) had so far been completed, including construction of track near Gulabi Bagh and Buddhu's Tomb where work remained suspended due to restraining order. Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman of the steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) Khawaja Ahmad Hassan told this while chairing a weekly progress review meeting, here, Wednesday. He said that the project was being executed on a fast track for the earliest completion of this pro-public facility. General Manager NESPAK Salman Hafeez briefed the meeting that progress of work on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, GT Road to Chouburji was 89.92 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 78.43 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 86.31 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 87.62 per cent.–Staff Reporter

Three alleged Daesh terrorists arrested

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a terror bid and arrested three alleged terrorists in Mughalpura, a spokesperson force said Wednesday. The three alleged terrorists are said to be members of Daesh, the spokesperson said, adding that explosive materials, weapons, and devices were also recovered from the detainees. He further said that the terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist attacks on law enforcement agencies in Lahore. The arrested were named as Shoaibur Rehman, Abdur Rehman and Amir Saleem. Meanwhile, 13 suspects were taken into custody during search operation conducted by police in different parts. The search operation was carried out in various localities of Badami Bagh, Larry Adda, Naulakha, Shafiqabad and Naseerabad areas of the city. Police carried out search operation in residential areas around churches and educational institutions in these localities while bus stands, hotels and hostels were also checked.–INP