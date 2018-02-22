ISLAMABAD - Former Supreme Court justice Wajeehuddin Ahmad Wednesday said he would file a complaint to the Supreme Judicial Council against Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Sardar Raza Khan’s disrespectful behaviour.

Justice (r) Wajeehuddin who heads Aam Log Ittehad Party said this after a heated argument with the CEC at the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Earlier, Justice (r) Wajeehuddin got upset when the ECP adjourned the hearing of his petition to register his party, on which he got infuriated, entered the chamber of the CEC and complained vociferously that the CEC should not have adjourned the proceedings and should have waited as he had come from Karachi. The CEC said the loud tone had hurt him. Justice (r) Wajeehuddin and his counsel were kicked out of the chamber when he said: “You are a public servant and should be ready to hear these things.”

Addressing media persons outside the ECP, Justice (r) Wajeehuddin declared the CEC ineligible to conduct elections. He claimed he reached the ECP with the necessary documents for his petition, but found the CEC and members had returned to their chambers.

He claimed the CEC told him to get out and said this behaviour was unbecoming. He said these retired judges had two jobs and thought they were just here to sip tea. He termed today a sad day for the ECP.

Speaking to a private TV channel later, Wajeehuddin said he submitted papers for the registration of his party in 2016, but the ECP had yet to decide on it.

Justice (retd) Wajihuddin remained associated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf until September 2016 after which he formed his own political party.