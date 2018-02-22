Sahibzada Farhan: Islamabad United

Twenty-one-year-old Sahibzada Farhan would be a fixture on almost every list of potential breakout stars, no matter who compiles it. The Islamabad United batter holds the bat real low and has a bit of Virender Sehwag about him; although the Charsadda-born isn't as wristy and seems to favour the on side more. United picked Farhan as one of its two allotted Emerging Players, and chances are that he is going to open the batting alongside Luke Ronchi. The youngster has all the makings of an explosive T20 batsman and has quietly been knocking on national selectors' doors.

Shaheen Shah Afridi: Lahore Qalandars

Over the years, Pakistan has had more than its share of left-arm pacers but few have had a more graceful run-up and natural release than the Lahore Qalandars' lanky 17-year-old pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi. Several with that famous last name have tried to live up to the man who made it famous, but so far none have come close. Judging purely on Shaheen's early promise, he may just be the next big Afridi to make it big. At first look, the 6'6 Shaheen seems a better fit for the longer game, but if Mohammad Irfan can fill a role in T20, there's no reason Shaheen can't — at the very least — match that.

Saud Shakeel: Quetta Gladiators

A classy southpaw, 22-year-old Saud Shakeel occupies a spot on the Quetta Gladiators roster. He looks like a cross between legendary openers Saeed Anwar and Amir Sohail, while his premeditated shuffle in the crease might evoke the memory of Salman Butt. While those certainly are lofty comparisons, few can deny that Shakeel is a natural talent — a first-class average of 43.17 and an even better list A average of 47.58 are testament to that. The youngster has been found wanting in the T20 format, but he has time and opportunities to atone that teeny-tiny blemish on his otherwise impressive CV.

Hasan Mohsin: Karachi Kings

Another product of Karachi's famed Rahid Latif Academy, all-rounder Mohsin is the epitome of a modern T20 cricketer. He can bat, he can bowl, he can field; but, and more importantly, he can think and improvise. Mohsin is defined as an innovative cricketer. Although not a physical specimen by any means, Mohsin still has the ability to hit it out of the park. At the same time, he is also hard-working enough to do the grind of picking single and doubles in the middle overs. Mohsin is also one of the lucky few who've been picked by their hometown franchises.

Khushdil Shah: Peshawar Zalmi

Twenty-three-year-old Khushdil Shah is an unlikely would-be Pakistan star. Hailing from Bannu - hardly a production line of Pakistani cricketers - in the north of Pakistan, Shah has discreetly begun to make waves in the rest of the country too. He was stellar without being spectacular in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy, scoring 386 runs at 25.73, but it was in the Reigonal One Day Cup earlier this season that he really burst into life, with 389 runs at 55.57 and a strike rate around 96. That means Shah goes with high confidence into the PSL - the biggest stage he could possibly hope for to exhibit his talent.

Saif Badar: Multan Sultans

Nineteen-year old Saif Badar may not yet be a household name, but if you take the word of coaches who have worked with him, he may well be soon. Earmarked by Aqib Javed as potentially the "next batting hero" for Pakistan, Badar was prolific at the Under-19 World Cup in 2016, scoring 258 runs in six matches, including an unbeaten 75 against England. A right-handed batsman with a high backlift and the ability to generate easy power, Badar could well be the newest youngster to use the PSL as a launchpad for an international career, much like Shadab Khan and Nawaz did in previous years.